Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Diamond Princess (ship) > Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

About 500 people expected to leave cruise ship on Wednesday while over 2,000 passengers and crew remain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

About 500 people expected to leave cruise ship on Wednesday while over 2,000 passengers and crew...
News24 - Published

Japan lets first passengers off Diamond Princess ship after coronavirus quarantine

Japan has given elderly passengers in poor health or confined to inner cabins on the Diamond Princess...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeme1252

Hope Jemerson Quarantined passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship in Japan https://t.co/mT1GGDnPH5 via @nbcnews 23 seconds ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess after virus quarantine ends https://t.co/H4fe72K9Hx 2 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess after virus quarantine ends https://t.co/H4fe72K9Hx 8 minutes ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 Hundreds of passengers are leaving the cruise ship Diamond Princess after their two-week quarantine in Japan ended. https://t.co/VtqFlqCxGX 9 minutes ago

lyndengill

Lynden Gill RT @CTVCalgary: Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess after virus quarantine ends https://t.co/TFivglZgR6 12 minutes ago

CTVLethbridge

CTV Lethbridge Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess after virus quarantine ends https://t.co/KVIEe2kY6P 21 minutes ago

CTVMorningYYC

CTVMorningYYC Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess after virus quarantine ends https://t.co/ymF1gYtjoS 21 minutes ago

CTVCalgary

CTV Calgary Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess after virus quarantine ends https://t.co/TFivglZgR6 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip [Video]Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip

Coronavirus has now infected at least 219 people, including 15 crew members, and at least one quarantine officer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation [Video]Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation

Passengers were seen on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner ahead of the disembarkation for those who tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday (February 18). Japan's Health Minister..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.