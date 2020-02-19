Global  

WEB EXTRA: Lost Ring Found 47 Years Later In Another Country

WEB EXTRA: Lost Ring Found 47 Years Later In Another Country

WEB EXTRA: Lost Ring Found 47 Years Later In Another Country

A woman in Maine lost a ring her late husband gave her.

47 years went by and she thought she'd never see the ring again... until it turned up in a forest in Finland.
