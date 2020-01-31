Global  

Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe'

Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe'

Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe'

The UK has set out plans to prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, while putting an end to a reliance on &quot;cheap labour from Europe&quot;.

Joe Davies reports.
