Boeing finds debris inside MAX fuel tanks

Boeing finds debris inside MAX fuel tanks

Boeing finds debris inside MAX fuel tanks

Boeing has confirmed it found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines.

Adam Reed reports.
