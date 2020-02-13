Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday.

Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan.

The 70-year-old man who died had underlying illnesses and was one of 62 confirmed cases in the city.

In addition to those cases, 52 Hong Kong residents have tested positive for the virus on the cruise ship.