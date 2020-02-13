Global  

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday.

Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan.

The 70-year-old man who died had underlying illnesses and was one of 62 confirmed cases in the city.

In addition to those cases, 52 Hong Kong residents have tested positive for the virus on the cruise ship.
Second Hong Kong coronavirus death as it awaits stranded cruise passengers

The crisis over the virus comes after months of anti-government demonstrations in the former British...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •ReutersNews24


HKTDC helps SMEs amid unprecedented challenges

HONG KONG, Feb 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - With the novel coronavirus expected to further impact Hong...
ACN Newswire - Published


