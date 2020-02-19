Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true

UEFA’s allegations of Financial Fair Play regulation breaches against Manchester City are “simply not true”, says chief executive Ferran Soriano.

City were last Friday given a two-season ban from European football and fined 30 million euros (£24.9million) for breaching financial regulations, but have vowed to fight the verdict of a UEFA investigation into accounts submitted by the club between 2012 and 2016.