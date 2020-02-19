Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Weather Kid - Lola

Weather Kid - Lola

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Weather Kid - LolaOur 1-800 Hansons Weather Kid is Lola, Age 5 of Holt
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weather Kid - Lola

WEATHER CROSSTALKA DEVELOPING STORY RIGHT NOW.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ebonynotivory_

jenny say quah Every pair of sandals I got from miss lola looks cute af on my feet. I need the weather to change now 12 minutes ago

Lola_jnr

Barbiana💖💖 RT @aproko_doctor: When the weather is hot. The***sag so that they are a little further away from the body. This is because sperm is… 13 hours ago

Lola_RF20

Lola☝️🐱🐾😷 RT @studioincendo: A young man wearing a short sleeve and standing near the terminal at #tst under a very cold weather. The message reads “… 20 hours ago

denham_lola

Lo🍯 RT @Major_1k: Nobody : My Anemic Ass In 78° Weather : 1 day ago

Tife_fabunmi

Tife🌚 @foreverhameeda @the_only_ayo @Lola_jnr He used to speak with sense. Naija weather no good for am 1 day ago

Lola_Styles

LolaStyles Rainy weather = Cuddle weather #rainydays☔️ #babyitscoldoutside #february2020 https://t.co/bHXQXZzBX6 1 day ago

cutieblonde69

EmilyBlack @Lola_Stars_ I’ve been feeling the exact same last week or so think it’s the miserable weather :( hope it passes soon xx 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.