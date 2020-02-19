Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise fight idea was 'stupid' 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise fight idea was 'stupid' 'Yummy' hitmaker Justin Bieber has admitted he was "being stupid" when he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

