Scientist says global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published Scientist says global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting Global warming was leading to an "irreversible" mass melting of the Antarctic ice and purging carbon from the atmosphere was the only solution to slow the process, an Australian climate scientist told Reuters on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

0

