Uber Closing Downtown Los Angeles Office

Uber Technologies Inc.

Is closing its office in downtown Los Angeles.

The ride-hailing company currently employs customer support staff at the location.

According to Reuters, the company plans to focus on its bigger locations.

The shuttering of the office will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

An Uber spokesman confirmed the closure in an emailed statement.

The jobs from the office being closed will be moved overseas to a customer support office in Manila.