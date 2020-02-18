Global  

Man Arrested In Murder Of Hollywood Therapist Bails Out

Man Arrested In Murder Of Hollywood Therapist Bails Out

Man Arrested In Murder Of Hollywood Therapist Bails Out

Gareth Pursehouse is suspected in the murder of therapist Dr. Amie Harwick.

Tina Patel reports.
