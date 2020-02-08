Global  

Countries Are Evacuating Nationals From Coronavirus Areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate from China.

Diplomatic staff and citizens of other countries currently in parts of China hit by the coronavirus are leaving the country.

Canada has a chartered plane that will evacuate nationals aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Friday.

Six South Koreans and one Japanese spouse flew to South Korea on Wednesday morning on a chartered flight.

According to Reuters, Australia will evacuate 169 citizens.
