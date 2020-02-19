WINNING WEDNESDAY GENESIS 2.19.20

C1 3 day kentucky... and today we've got an area non-profit doing some incredible work for children and families in our commnity... that's well-deserving of the honor.

Pastor marvin king is the executive director of the genesis foundation of kentucky... this weeks winner!

Thanks for joining us.

First, for people who aren't aware of what you do... tell us more about your work.

How long have you been around?

What does winning wednesday mean to you?

More on your story today at 4 on c1 3 and for that is more is awesome we argued we are new, nonprofit and we are literally the demand is growing faster than the resources and so in fact that people are recognizing the work that were doing and people are wanting to partnering to help u find ways of winning wednesday is just a phenomenal opportunit for really looking forward you know what does this essentially mean for you guys in terms about how that you're gonna get and what changes he might be able from nearest target for others it means that one more communit awareness which means community engagement which then fulfills our mission of community transformation.

It also means increased resources to be able to expand what we do throughout central kentucky all what you have more of an in-depth look at what you guys delaware on today i'm lien haley at 4 o'clock) abc 30 to don't want t miss that.

There's so much today they wish we could stay and channel day about that truly