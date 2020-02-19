Global  

Plaza Hotel launches podcast about downtown Las Vegas

Plaza Hotel launches podcast about downtown Las Vegas

Plaza Hotel launches podcast about downtown Las Vegas

The Plaza Hotel is launching a podcast about downtown Las Vegas called “On the Corner of Main Street.”
Plaza Hotel launches podcast about downtown Las Vegas

IT'S CALLED "ON THE CORNER OFMAIN STREET"..LISTENERS WILL GET THE INSIDESCOOP ON THE LATEST IN DOWNTOWNGAMING AND ENTERTAINMENT..EPISODES WILL AIR EACHWEDNESDAY STARTING TODAY!

THEPODCAST IS AVAILABLE ONSPOTIFY...APPLE MUSIC AND THEPLAZA'S WEBSITE.THE TASTES AND SOUNDS OF "SOUL




