Coronavirus: 7th Indian tests positive on cruise ship off Japan coast | Oneindia

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL HOLD TALKS ON FEBRUARY 25 TO DEEPEN COOPERATION IN A RANGE OF KEY SECTORS INCLUDING DEFENCE AND TRADE.

ONE MORE INDIAN ABOARD A QUARANTINED CRUISE SHIP OFF JAPAN WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL, TAKING THE NUMBER OF INDIAN NATIONALS INFECTED WITH THE VIRUS ON THE VESSEL TO SEVEN.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON WEDNESDAY MADE A SURPRISE VISIT TO HUNAR HAAT AT RAJPATH and other news