Greeley Woman Heather Frank's Death Connected To Musician Scott Sessions's Murder 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:38s - Published Greeley Woman Heather Frank's Death Connected To Musician Scott Sessions's Murder The Larimer County Sheriff's Office confirms a woman's death in Kersey is connected to the murder of a Greeley musician. Curtis Silva reports. 0

