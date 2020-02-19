Global  

Should we edit our DNA? An imagined future of gene editing – video

There are decisions being made right now that could have an effect on global populations for generations to come.

As part of this project, we commissioned an artist to investigate some of the themes raised in the podcasts.

This work of fiction imagines a future where gene editing has become mainstream and discusses the moral, ethical and political divides that this might create.
