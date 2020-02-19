Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

Global  

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada.

Lauren Anthony reports.
Prince Harry and Meghan could be forced to wave goodbye to their 'royal' brand.

The British royal family is in discussions with the couple over use of the word, after they abruptly gave up their sovereign duties to start a new life in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an agreement with Queen Elizabeth last month.

They would no longer work as royals after their decision to carve out a - quote - "progressive new role", which they hope to finance themselves.

But there has been speculation as to what that new role would be - and how it would be branded.

Harry and Meghan currently use the "Sussex Royal" moniker extensively.

And they have applied to trademark the phrases "Sussex Royal" - and "Sussex Royal Foundation" - for use on anything from socks to charity campaigns.

Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties.

But said there was no other option if he and his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future - away from stifling media intrusion.

Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend the majority of their time.



