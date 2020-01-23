Blue Apron Considering Selling Itself

Rodney Littles II RT @Carnage4Life: Blue Apron was valued at $2B on the private market in 2015 and is now worth $57M. A 97% decline. Public markets have fig… 2 hours ago

Christian Reshoeft $APRN Meal kit firm Blue Apron says it’s considering a sale or a merger; it is looking at the possibility of sellin… https://t.co/nOIHpZtFbg 2 hours ago

Retail Print Media Blue Apron is considering selling itself #blueapron https://t.co/89rN7MvWTt via @techcrunch 2 hours ago

Barry RT @eatableadv: .@blueapron , an American ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service, is exploring a merger, raising capital through either the… 2 hours ago

Retail Aggregate RT @retailwire: Blue Apron is considering selling itself – TechCrunch https://t.co/PszpfKZNBI TechCrunch - via @retailwire #retail @blueapr… 2 hours ago

RetailWire.com Blue Apron is considering selling itself – TechCrunch https://t.co/PszpfKZNBI TechCrunch - via @retailwire #retail… https://t.co/L6JOumg1nc 2 hours ago

Michael Viveiros #BlueApron is considering selling itself https://t.co/o8AH1TFgMQ via @techcrunch 2 hours ago