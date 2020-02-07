Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds

The study was conducted by Chinese researchers and is the largest of its kind to date.

Analyzing the data of 72,314 patients with the virus, it found that the mortality rate in men was 2.8 percent.

In women, the mortality rate was found to be 1.7 percent.

The study also found that the majority of confirmed cases involved people between the ages of 30 and 69.

Males make up slightly more than half of those cases, totaling 51 percent.

It found that only 4.7 percent of cases reached "critical" status, in which symptoms of the disease include respiratory or organ failure.

Of the those who reached critical status, half died due to their symptoms.