Denuncian “mafia de ambulancias” en Bucaramanga 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:11s - Published Denuncian “mafia de ambulancias” en Bucaramanga Ambulancias “piratas” en servicio y usadas como taxi, trabajadores de clínicas e informantes compitiendo por la ‘guerra del Soat’ y simulación de accidentes son denunciados que se presentarán hoy en el Concejo de Bucaramanga. 0

