Tia Lupita Is Your New Favorite Hot Sauce

Hector Saldivar had one mission: To bring his family’s hot sauce to the world!

After growing up in Northern Mexico, he was shocked to find the lack of healthy hot sauce options when he moved to San Francisco.

He talked to his mom, Tia Lupita, into letting him use his family’s recipe and the rest is history.

Now, it’s so popular they can barely keep it on the shelves!
