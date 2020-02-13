JLS 'so excited' about reunion and tour

Sky News catches up with JLS at the Brit Awards and singer JB Gill tells of the new 'amazing journey' for the group.



Tweets about this »»»🍉🇮🇪💛 sןןɐʍ RT @_katiejohnn: imagine the date being the 18th of february 2020 and i can’t sleep bc i’m too excited about the one direction reunion tour… 2 days ago 🥰🥰🥰 imagine the date being the 18th of february 2020 and i can’t sleep bc i’m too excited about the one direction reuni… https://t.co/zyJD0vaRl7 2 days ago Josh A strange thought completely out of nowhere: I would be irrationally excited about a Barenaked Ladies reunion concert tour. 3 days ago Lancashire Post We all know someone who will be excited about this news? https://t.co/XAExv6oJQv 4 days ago Tony Presley I’m not gonna lie, I wasn’t into RATM in high school, but boy am I excited about their reunion tour. Trying to figu… https://t.co/ja7iKvZNXX 6 days ago Mike Lyons - looking forward to my next #WordCamp RT @camikaos: Was super excited to hear about the Rage Against The Machine reunion tour. SO EXCITED. And then I saw the completely ridiculo… 6 days ago Cami Kaos Was super excited to hear about the Rage Against The Machine reunion tour. SO EXCITED. And then I saw the completel… https://t.co/wU9RKz5ADf 6 days ago ugly bugly y'all got excited for the mcr reunion tour but i dont see ANYONE talking about JLS reunion. ur true colours are showing. 6 days ago