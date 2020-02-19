Claude Littner thought The Apprentice would end in 2020 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 01:23s - Published Claude Littner thought The Apprentice would end in 2020 Lord Sugar's advisor Claude Littner reveals whether he thinks the show could survive without Alan, why he expected the show to end this year and talks his surprise at The Apprentice's longevity.For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this