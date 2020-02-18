Global  

Lewis Capaldi Wants To Be Involved With James Bond

He loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie.
Recent related videos from verified sources

The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights [Video]The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights

Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song [Video]Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song

Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song He loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie and would love to emulate their success next time. Lewis Capaldi via..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

