Lewis Capaldi Wants To Be Involved With James Bond 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:01s - Published Lewis Capaldi Wants To Be Involved With James Bond He loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published 17 hours ago Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song He loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie and would love to emulate their success next time. Lewis Capaldi via.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:01Published 23 hours ago