After Sprint deal, T-Mobile eyes U.S. top spot

Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile is eyeing top spot in the U.S. market after its deal to take over Sprint was cleared by judges.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Deutsche Telekom is in celebratory mood.

And not just because it's marking its 25th anniversary as a listed company.

The German giant also has its eyes on top spot in the U.S. mobile market.

That after a New York judge threw out efforts to block a takeover of network operator Sprint.

When completed, that will create a business with 270 million customers and 120 billion dollars in revenue.

Chief executive Tim Hoettges says it's well placed to overtake Verizon and AT&T in the U.S. market.

He also brushed off suggestions its 5G plans were struggling: (SOUNDBITE) (German) DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO TIMOTHEUS HOETTGES, SAYING: "We have 450 antennas in operation, we have supplied eight cities and are fully on track regarding our 5G strategy, so I can't understand the rumours circulating about a conflict.

We are well on our way to maintaining our market leadership." Deutsche Telekom forecast core earnings for this year of about 25.5 billion euros - or about 27.5 billion dollars.

Though that's below analyst forecasts, investors seem more focused on the Sprint deal, now expected to close by April 1.

Deutsche Telekom shares rose over 4% on Wednesday.




Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced. Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in..

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile edged closer to a takeover of Sprint after a federal judge on Tuesday approved the deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise..

