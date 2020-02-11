After Sprint deal, T-Mobile eyes U.S. top spot

Deutsche Telekom is in celebratory mood.

And not just because it's marking its 25th anniversary as a listed company.

The German giant also has its eyes on top spot in the U.S. mobile market.

That after a New York judge threw out efforts to block a takeover of network operator Sprint.

When completed, that will create a business with 270 million customers and 120 billion dollars in revenue.

Chief executive Tim Hoettges says it's well placed to overtake Verizon and AT&T in the U.S. market.

He also brushed off suggestions its 5G plans were struggling: (SOUNDBITE) (German) DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO TIMOTHEUS HOETTGES, SAYING: "We have 450 antennas in operation, we have supplied eight cities and are fully on track regarding our 5G strategy, so I can't understand the rumours circulating about a conflict.

We are well on our way to maintaining our market leadership." Deutsche Telekom forecast core earnings for this year of about 25.5 billion euros - or about 27.5 billion dollars.

Though that's below analyst forecasts, investors seem more focused on the Sprint deal, now expected to close by April 1.

Deutsche Telekom shares rose over 4% on Wednesday.