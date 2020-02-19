The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.



Tweets about this Restaurant News The Burger King Brand Shows That Mold Can Be a Beautiful Thing https://t.co/f8ycN7WK4S 1 hour ago Restaurant News The Burger King Brand Shows That Mold Can Be a Beautiful Thing: The Burger King brand showcases a Whopper sandwich… https://t.co/I3n3wT7VNP 1 hour ago Lori Leathers RT @Mindspot: Burger King® Brand Shows That Mold Can Be A Beautiful Thing. A powerful statement! https://t.co/viHvjcl7YP #resturaunts #fas… 3 hours ago Mindspot Burger King® Brand Shows That Mold Can Be A Beautiful Thing. A powerful statement! https://t.co/viHvjcl7YP… https://t.co/wGU94mccOb 4 hours ago OTC Dynamics, Inc. $QSR The Burger King® Brand Shows That Mold Can Be a Beautiful Thing https://t.co/dE9gzb5JTa 5 hours ago Latest News from Business Wire The Burger King® Brand Shows That Mold Can Be a Beautiful Thing https://t.co/llO2f8bpiC https://t.co/GfJJj6bonT 5 hours ago Crwe World The Burger King® Brand Shows That Mold Can Be a Beautiful Thing https://t.co/3uuXAV8fMQ 5 hours ago Investor News The Burger King® Brand Shows That Mold Can Be a Beautiful Thing $QSR https://t.co/Fh7kSjUzm1 5 hours ago