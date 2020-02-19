Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The most mind-boggling stuff people carry on their motorcycles in Vietnam

The most mind-boggling stuff people carry on their motorcycles in Vietnam

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
The most mind-boggling stuff people carry on their motorcycles in Vietnam

The most mind-boggling stuff people carry on their motorcycles in Vietnam

Witness a series of strange and overloaded motorbikes transporting goods on the hectic streets of Hanoi in Vietnam.

Items including an assortment of household brooms and even BIRDS are shipped in the most ridiculous way possible.

Amazingly, the amusing footage was captured all within one day on Tuesday (February 18).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cynwel73

Cyn *crucified cunt beast* @copper_teal That's mind boggling. We do not pay to see a dr. Just meds but insurance covers most of it. Yes it tak… https://t.co/mgbKwZr2Sn 19 hours ago

slithrael

Merchant Lord of Slithrael @benjaminrholmes @kevinnbass Fat is the most calorie dense source, that it would result in calorie deficit is mind-… https://t.co/aZS3fKS8io 4 days ago

barbaralaker

Barbara Laker RT @BethanyAo: this story by @wendyruderman @barbaralaker @JoseMoreno007 was mind-boggling but i was most struck by how philadelphia HAS a… 6 days ago

BethanyAo

Bethany Ao this story by @wendyruderman @barbaralaker @JoseMoreno007 was mind-boggling but i was most struck by how philadelph… https://t.co/mH6vhvEacK 6 days ago

SecDan

Daniel Schnok 5/ The whole report published by the DOJ is full of mind-boggling stuff. But lets boil it down, to the most essent… https://t.co/MQvcxpCJGY 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.