Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Lauren Anthony reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word...

Reuters India - Published 22 hours ago







You Might Like