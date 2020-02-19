Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

Global  

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word &quot;royal&quot; in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada.

Lauren Anthony reports.
Meghan, Harry Reveal Royal Exit Details [Video]Meghan, Harry Reveal Royal Exit Details

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed more information about &quot;Megxit,&quot; a spokesperson told PEOPLE. On April 1, they&apos;ll step down from their..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Harry And Meghan May Have To Stop Using The Word 'Royal' In Branding [Video]Harry And Meghan May Have To Stop Using The Word 'Royal' In Branding

Their &quot;Sussex Royal&quot; branding is under review after the couple announced they would &quot;step back as &apos;senior&apos; members of the royal family.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

