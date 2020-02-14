Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire

Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire

Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire

This guy went down swinging — literally.

When Jerome Toson Jr. was asked to put out his cigarette in Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport, he reportedly became so enraged, he dumped water on and pushed nearby employees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Terri101092

Terri 🇺🇸🚂 🐿 RT @JamieOrtegafree: What the***was he smoking?!? Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire: https://t.co/fqjZv43OWo 1 hour ago

mike71914654

mike RT @nypost: Tasers can't bring down man who refused to put out his cigarette at airport https://t.co/Pq2CJdJTIB https://t.co/Yfa1ZrzOw0 2 hours ago

Prep_Jay

Jay 😂😂😂😂these action shots RT @nypost: Tasers can't bring down man who refused to put out his cigarette at airport… https://t.co/aavbQhdiUS 4 hours ago

nypost

New York Post Tasers can't bring down man who refused to put out his cigarette at airport https://t.co/Pq2CJdJTIB https://t.co/Yfa1ZrzOw0 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'On another planet': Shocking scene as man is tased by police at Dallas airport [Video]'On another planet': Shocking scene as man is tased by police at Dallas airport

This was the shocking moment a man was subdued by police at Dallas Fort Worth Airport on Thursday (February 13). Footage shows the man arguing with police who had teasers at the ready when the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.