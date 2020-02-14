Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:37s - Published Dallas airport fight sparked by a cigarette ends in Taser fire This guy went down swinging — literally. When Jerome Toson Jr. was asked to put out his cigarette in Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport, he reportedly became so enraged, he dumped water on and pushed nearby employees.

