Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 almost ready to start filming

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s
'Indiana Jones' star Harrison Ford says the upcoming fifth movie in the franchise is almost ready to start filming and he's excited to be back on set.
Harrison Ford on returning to play Indiana Jones

In this preview of a conversation with correspondent Lee Cowan to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday...
CBS News - Published

Harrison Ford on "The Call of the Wild"

Harrison Ford has embodied some of the most enduring characters ever put on film as part of the "Star...
CBS News - Published


Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming [Video]Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again. It will be the character's first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48

Harrison Ford Explains 'Leading Man' Comments [Video]Harrison Ford Explains 'Leading Man' Comments

Harrison Ford clarifies comments made about not wanting to play a "leading man" anymore. Plus, he gives an update on "Indiana Jones 5".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:49

