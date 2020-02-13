Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > William Barr > U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, while the department said he was not leaving.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr last week told ABC News that it was “time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases.” (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING (TUESDAY): "I use social media.

I guess I use it well, because here I am.

I'm here." Since then, the president's tweets and public comments - particularly those about the federal trial of Roger Stone - have only intensified.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (TUESDAY): "I think it was a very, very rough thing that happened to Roger Stone." Trump on Tuesday went further – claiming in tweets that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was "illegally set up," and suggesting that charges from Trump associates stemming from that investigation "should be thrown out." He also quoted a Fox News contributor suggesting that the judge overseeing the Stone case should grant him a new trial.

Now, a source familiar with the situation tells Reuters the A-G is considering resigning.

But the D-O-J was quick to tamp down the rumor.

A spokesperson on Tuesday night tweeted, “the Attorney General has no plans to resign.” (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (TUESDAY): “I do make his job harder, I do agree with that, I think that's true.” Trump on Tuesday stood by Barr.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (TUESDAY): "The attorney general is a man with incredible integrity." Barr has been in the job a year, a tenure defined by staunch loyalty to the president in the face of a Special Counsel investigation and an impeachment inquiry.

But the upcoming sentencing of Trump's convicted long-time friend Roger Stone tested how much Barr was willing to take.

The President attacked D-O-J lawyers over their initial sentencing recommendation, and asserted his right to intervene in criminal cases.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "I'm actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country." The president denies getting directly involved in the Stone case.

But his comments have caused a firestorm in

Class="kln">Washington, where the D-O-J has long held a reputation for independence from the White House.

That reputation seems to be something Barr would like to appear remains intact.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING ON TUESDAY:"I think he's doing an excellent job.

He's a strong guy.

I never spoke to him about the Roger Stone situation." Over the weekend, more than 1,000 former Justice Department officials called for Barr to resign in an open letter.

The signatories grew to more than 2,400 by Wednesday morning.

The Washington Post reported that Barr may be sharing his concerns with people close to Trump in hopes the president gets the message and stops tweeting about the Justice Department’s criminal investigations.



Recent related news from verified sources

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressJapan TodayNPRSBSFOXNews.com


Barr: Trump tweets on cases make it ‘impossible’ to do job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS 2BBC NewsAl Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimberlyStarne7

Take it back in 2020. Acquitted but GUILTY! RT @fredpn8: Barr reportedly considers quitting as attorney general over Trump tweets https://t.co/GhGkuhCp8Z 5 minutes ago

DanCarr20308448

❌Bald Man Walking❌ QFD Banned RT @Thomas1774Paine: U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting https://t.co/dZ6wZfXRtk 10 minutes ago

DanCarr20308448

❌Bald Man Walking❌ QFD Banned RT @DanCarr20308448: Sounds like fake news to me! https://t.co/O3TvdXeep8 12 minutes ago

DanCarr20308448

❌Bald Man Walking❌ QFD Banned Sounds like fake news to me! https://t.co/O3TvdXeep8 12 minutes ago

LalyR007

Laly Stop thinking about it and DO IT!! @attorneygeneral All you've done is make things worse by politicizing the offic… https://t.co/OoyRzPUsZw 13 minutes ago

LeslieMTaylor1

Leslie M. Taylor U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting; report https://t.co/JROK4nPkOS 19 minutes ago

Redguard36

John Crane RT @DGPurser: Oh look, the Democrat Deep State has enlisted their good buddies over at Al Jazeera to help them spread lies about the relati… 20 minutes ago

Sir_Lancelot74

Liberals/Progressives Suck! More fake news! https://t.co/eM7DmWTo2L 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source [Video]Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

DOJ Says Attorney General William Barr Is Not Thinking About Resigning [Video]DOJ Says Attorney General William Barr Is Not Thinking About Resigning

Unnamed sources told multiple outlets Tuesday that the attorney general is upset about President Trump&apos;s tweets criticizing DOJ cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.