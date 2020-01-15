Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots.

Smoke was then rushed by ambulance to West Hollywood’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to law enforcement sources, the two men fled on foot following the shooting and have not yet been identified.

In the wake of Smoke’s death, the hip-hop community has taken to social media to pay homage to the young rapper.

Nicki Minaj, who did a remix of his song, “Welcome to the Party,” posted a photo of Smoke to Instagram and hinted that “jealousy” could have been a possible motive for his death.

Nicki Minaj, via Instagram 50 Cent also referenced “jealousy” in his tribute post, saying, “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close.”