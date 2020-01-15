Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery.

‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots.

Smoke was then rushed by ambulance to West Hollywood’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to law enforcement sources, the two men fled on foot following the shooting and have not yet been identified.

In the wake of Smoke’s death, the hip-hop community has taken to social media to pay homage to the young rapper.

Nicki Minaj, who did a remix of his song, “Welcome to the Party,” posted a photo of Smoke to Instagram and hinted that “jealousy” could have been a possible motive for his death.

Nicki Minaj, via Instagram 50 Cent also referenced “jealousy” in his tribute post, saying, “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke dead at 20, music world mourns 'unexpected and tragic loss'

New York rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Nicki Minaj, Russ and More React to Pop Smoke's Unexpected Death: 'Way Too Young'

Rising rapper Pop Smoke died Wednesday morning (Feb. 19). According to an initial TMZ story, the...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meek Mill Attempts Peacemaking Amid Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef [Video]Meek Mill Attempts Peacemaking Amid Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef

Meek Mill is trying to play peacemaker before Pop Smoke’s beef with Casanova turns into something bigger. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:19Published

Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy' becomes longest charting debut album by a female rapper [Video]Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy' becomes longest charting debut album by a female rapper

According to Chart Data, the Bronx rapper' debut album has spent 92 weeks on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.