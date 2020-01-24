J Balvin Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 08:55s - Published J Balvin Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram On this episode of Actually Me, J Balvin goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and more. What genre of music does he make? Is he going to go on tour with Bad Bunny? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend J Balvin Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram [keyboard clacking]- Damn.- Quick with the Mac.- Shit that's your password?What you have in there?[film crew laughing]I want to check thatbefore, let me see, okay.Hey everyone, this is J Balvinand today we're goingundercover on the internet.[suspenseful orchestral music]It's actually me.First up, Wikipedia.He developed an interest in reggaetonafter listening to Daddy Yankee.He recalls that I was such a fan,that I was copying his lifestyle,the way he moves on stage,his flows, his raps.Yes, I was swagger jackingon everything Daddy Yankee.When I was a kid I justwanted to be like Daddy Yankeeuntil I found out thatthere's not going to be Daddy Yankee two.So I was like, let's do J Balvin.I love hip hop, so youknow, like at that timewhen I was like looking for my style,doing music, at that time it was,Eminem was killing itat that time, 50 Cent,it was all the G-Unit at that moment.Snoop Dogg always, Tupac, Biggie,I mean all the pioneers of the hip hop,I've always been listening to them.Posted.He has been compared toCanadian artist Drake,a comparison with which J Balvin agrees.I mean, I agree the fact that you know,Drake is Canadian and you know,hip hop basically started in the U.S.,you know like, that's the movement.And I'm from Columbiaand reggaeton started in Puerto Rico.So we're like foreignersdoing something that is from,started in another place.I agree with that.Despite being fluent inEnglish and frequentlycollaborating withEnglish-speaking artists,J Balvin plans to only sing in Spanish.For now, yes. When I can do it in Spanishbecause I think that'swhat it's really aboutof what we are doing, you know, like,getting global in Spanish.Like that didn't happen back in the days,and now we're in thefirst places in the planetdoing music in Spanish,so why am I gonna change?You know, that's a beautiful thingabout make the statement.J Balvin experiences panic attacksand meditates to control his anxiety.Well, yeah I had panic attacks.Meditation didn't help meto control panic attacksbecause when it happened it happened,but it helps me to prevent a lot of stuff,and helps me with anxiety too.Yeah, I mean, meditation,it's a blessing, you know?Something that I do every day.Unlike many popularreggaeton singers who movedto the United Statesupon gaining popularity,J Balvin continues to livein his hometown of Medellin.Actually, I'm coming back.I was living betweenNew York and Medellin.I'm gonna stay a littlebit more in Medellin,and like a second base in New York.But I love New York too,but Medellin is Medellin.[suspenseful orchestral music]Quora.What's Quora?It's a new one?Oh, Quora of course.[laughing]What genre is the music of J Balvin?It's reggaeton.Well, basically reggaeton is the one who,is the one I love and put us on the map.When did J Balvin firstfind music interesting?Since I was a kid, Iwas listening to rock,you know Nirvana, Metallica,wow, I used to listen to some heavy metal.That's how I fell in love with musicbecause I used to play guitar.So, that all started with like,heavy metal and then hip hop came.What does J Balvin catchphrase[speaks in foreign language]means in Spanish?Always hot, never unhot.It's like, really good.It's like a funny thing.[high-pitch bird whistle]Twitter.Everyone is talking aboutthe giant diamond ringthat J Balvin gave to Justin Bieber,but what does it mean?One of the girls thatworked with me, Allison,she stole it from me,then Justin stole it from her,and you see, everyone hasbeen stealing my ring.Justin stole it,then King Jones stole it from me in Miamilike a couple of months ago.No, like three weeks ago, in Miami.So it looks I bought this for the people.Basically, serving for the culture.[laughing]How does J Balvin remember all the lyricsto the gazillion songs he makes?If you tell me to do themlike acapella right now,I don't remember them for shit.I got sound memory,you know, like when the beat starts,it's like automaticallymy brain connect with the song.But if you tell me right now to likerap my whole songs,I will take the L.Where does J Balvin put all that clothes?I just found a new thing,it's like a virtual closet.When I'm in New York,I couldn't even walk in the apartment,so everything is like in a virtual closet,and the rest of the clothes is betweenNew York, Columbia, and another place.Since when does KylieJenner listen to J Balvin?I don't have no idea, but you know,it's cool that she likes my music.It's cool that people like my music,you know, it's like could be Kylie Jenner,it could be anyone else.You know, I'm just grateful,but of course, Kylie Jenner is a big,you know, influencer.She came to our concert inLA, our last show of the tour,and it's fire, you know, I'm grateful.So she's been listening to my music fora couple of years now, but I,because I used to watchher stories and everythingI almost like, okay, youknow, thank you Kylie.You know, like I'm really gratefulthat we have a lot of billion viewsand this is one more for the culture withRosalia and Con Altura.So I'm really grateful.Next.So we went, you know,after our show at Coachella,we went to see a set.We love his set, fire.But I love Ariana Grande too,shout out to Ariana Grande,I love you.But when are Bad Bunny and JBalvin going on tour though?We did Oasis, which was amazing album thatwe did together, a collab,and we're going to make somesurprises around the world,like we're not doingbasically like a tour.We both are not touring next year,we're like taking our time off.It's such a coincidence,but yeah, we both are like,going to disappear alittle bit of doing shows,but we're going to drop new music.You might hear about us next yearin some like secret places.We're going to do some secret appearance,because we just cannot stop.Submit.I need a Latin festival in my life so bad,like how does seeing JBalvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma,Wilson Y Andel, Daddy Yankee,Prince Royce, en mas sound?I think we should do afestival called Latino Gang,let's see what's up.I think the world is ready.[suspenseful orchestral music]Instagram.They're asking abouthow much are my pants.That's why J Balvin is respected'cause he respect the culture,the pioneer of Puerto Rico and Colombia.It's time for a movie J Balvin.Well, thank you.I'm a pioneer in Columbia,not in Puerto Rico.But we collab different pioneers,respect to them 100%.Daddy Yankee, Wilson YAndel, Tego Calderon,everybody there.Oof, I would love to make movies but like,I don't want to be justlike passing by likehey, what's up, bye.You know, I don't wanna do no extra,I really want to like, if Ido something, it has to be,first I got to be ready for itbecause the fact that you're knowndoesn't mean that you can act.You know, and every art has to be respect.So, if I do it, I got to do it right.I got to kill it.D'ya mean?You crazy.I miss everybody.You know, people be asking me like,if I don't need anythingelse in the world,but people like,I think there's a misunderstanding.Like, they think that allmaterial things is everything.It's not everything,it's just one part of life.So, I need hugs, I need friends,I need free time.Material things is just one thing of life,and honestly, if happiness is not there,it's really somewhere else inside.Travis Scott did like, a little more,couple of times, than me.So we've got to go back and do that.I mean, he said,and I think Travis didlike 16 or somethingso, let's break the record.I'll do 20 next time in Columbiaor wherever we're going to be.[suspenseful orchestral music]YouTube.So you're getting to threebillion views now, let's go.Thank you internet for the questions.Much love, Latino Gang, J Balvin here.I'm really grateful.Bye now.





