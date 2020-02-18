Caroline Flack's cause of death confirmed as s*icide

Global  

An inquest into Caroline Flack’s death has disclosed that she hanged herself at home.
Caroline Flack's Cause of Death Released

Caroline Flack‘s official cause of death has been listed as suicide by hanging. The 40-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.comDaily RecordHull Daily MailTamworth HeraldContactMusicWales OnlineEssex ChronicleBelfast TelegraphBristol PostWorldNews


Caroline Flack's Family Shares Unreleased Social Media Post She Wrote Before Death

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack died by suicide over the weekend at the young ago of 40, and...
Just Jared - Published


Caroline Flack’s family share unpublished Instagram post she wrote before she died [Video]Caroline Flack’s family share unpublished Instagram post she wrote before she died

Caroline Flack’s family have released an unpublished Instagram post she wrote before she died. In it she said her arrest for assaulting her boyfriend changed her ‘whole world’. The 40-year-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Caroline Flack inquest to open this week [Video]Caroline Flack inquest to open this week

An inquest into Caroline Flack's death will be opened on Wednesday (19.02.20) but is likely to be adjourned for several weeks.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:31Published

