Philly Officer Suffers Minor Injury After 2 Police Cruisers Collide In West Philadelphia

Philly Officer Suffers Minor Injury After 2 Police Cruisers Collide In West PhiladelphiaPolice say the officers were not responding to a call when the crash happened.
COMING UP I'LL HAVE THE SEVENDAY FORECAST.JIM.THANK YOU LLARISA.A POLICE OFFICER IS BEINGEVALUATED FOR MINOR INJURIESAFTER TWO POLICE CRUISERSCOLLIDE.PHILADELPHIA POLICE TELL US THEACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND5:00 THIS MORNING ON MARKET AND46th STREETS.TWO OFFICERS WERE INVOLVED.YOU CAN SEE AT LEAST ONE OF THEPOLICE CARS HAS MODERATE DAMAGE.




