Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books

Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:34s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books

Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books

You may have loved them as a child, but we bet you didn’t know about the dark shadows behind them.

For this list, we’re analyzing popular and beloved children’s books that feature a twisted, discriminatory, or just plain heartbreaking backstory or inspiration, whether in the books’ origins or in the lives of the authors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books

You may have loved them as a child, but we bet you didn’t know about the dark shadows behind them.

For this list, we’re analyzing popular and beloved children’s books that feature a twisted, discriminatory, or just plain heartbreaking backstory or inspiration, whether in the books’ origins or in the lives of the authors.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books https://t.co/4UFhGPmVWo | CLIQUE6° 25 minutes ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books https://t.co/wx2Uua9TpF | CLIQUE6° 55 minutes ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 Dark Stories Behind Childrens Books https://t.co/BP66kM7YQ4 via @YouTube 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Announces Book Deal [Video]LeBron James Announces Book Deal

The Lakers' star's first book for children will come out in August.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published

Hundreds of kids receive books through 'If you Give a Child a Book' campaign [Video]Hundreds of kids receive books through "If you Give a Child a Book" campaign

If you give a child a book, great things can happen. But unfortunately, too many kids in our area do not have access to books at home. And that is why this television station has been so involved with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.