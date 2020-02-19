Empire State Classic will be outdoors in 2021

Of directors was coming to utica... the big announcement?

It's 2021 the ais empire state classic.

The game will be played at griffiss business and technology park on saturday, february 13 of 2021.

This will be the first ever outdoor game for the utica comets and the first ahl game played outside in oneida county.

The game is part of a larger winter festival that will bulid on the 25th anniversary of the griffiss local development corporation.