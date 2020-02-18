Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Commutes Local Woman's Prison Sentence

President Trump Commutes Local Woman's Prison Sentence

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Commutes Local Woman's Prison Sentence

President Trump Commutes Local Woman's Prison Sentence

A South Florida woman was among eleven people convicted of federal crimes to receive a pardon or commutation from President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Commutes 35-Year Prison Sentence Of South Florida Woman Convicted Of Medicare Scam

A South Florida woman was among eleven people convicted of federal crimes to receive a pardon and...
cbs4.com - Published

Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump hosting rally in Phoenix Wednesday night [Video]President Trump hosting rally in Phoenix Wednesday night

President Donald Trump will be in Phoenix on Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, to hold a &quot;Keep America Great&quot; rally at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:35Published

Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence [Video]Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is back home in Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.