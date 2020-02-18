Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation

Harvey Weinstein entered Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday morning to hear jurors ask the judge for a re-read of legal definitions and the charges.

This morning, the jurors – seven men and five women – asked the judge again for emails from...

Adele Sammarco Day two of Harvey Weinstein deliberations as Manhattan jury ponders #MeToo case against Oscar winner… https://t.co/SI41HndsYo 16 minutes ago

I can see God within MJ @boycotteLeavingNeverland RT @BLKLiberation84 : No Verdict Today In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial; What’s The Jury Might Be Thinking – Deadline https://t.co/tgF62KKxzp 15 minutes ago

e-news.US Jury in Harvey Weinstein rape trial sends note on second day of deliberations - https://t.co/uqqhYhFiW7 15 minutes ago

Pussy Footing Around 🏳️‍🌈 I wonder if #HarveyWeinstein knows the irreparable damage he is doing to his back faking being an invalid . . . https://t.co/ZSCC6GP4eh 7 minutes ago

Michael Benenati NYC jury ends first day of deliberations with no verdict in Harvey Weinstein trial at https://t.co/kmUcmjAnuT 4 minutes ago

Jordan Eucker RT @kabarkoff : As we await for the jury to deliberate in the Harvey Weinstein trial, @RoArquette released the following statement: https://… 2 minutes ago