Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation

Harvey Weinstein entered Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday morning to hear jurors ask the judge for a re-read of legal definitions and the charges.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberations Enter Second Day

This morning, the jurors – seven men and five women – asked the judge again for emails from...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comReuters


Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy, Harvey Weinstein trial goes to jury, Nevada debate deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

The Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy, Mars briefly disappears in a rare celestial event, Harvey...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoomWolf1313

Jordan Eucker RT @kabarkoff: As we await for the jury to deliberate in the Harvey Weinstein trial, @RoArquette released the following statement: https://… 2 minutes ago

MichaelBenenati

Michael Benenati NYC jury ends first day of deliberations with no verdict in Harvey Weinstein trial at https://t.co/kmUcmjAnuT 4 minutes ago

PussyFootinBlog

Pussy Footing Around 🏳️‍🌈 I wonder if #HarveyWeinstein knows the irreparable damage he is doing to his back faking being an invalid . . . https://t.co/ZSCC6GP4eh 7 minutes ago

RandiScottKSLX

Randi Scott Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial https://t.co/jpORqJg0Km 10 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Jury in Harvey Weinstein rape trial sends note on second day of deliberations - https://t.co/uqqhYhFiW7 15 minutes ago

god7like7king7

I can see God within MJ @boycotteLeavingNeverland RT @BLKLiberation84: No Verdict Today In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial; What’s The Jury Might Be Thinking – Deadline https://t.co/tgF62KKxzp 15 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Focusing On Accuser Miriam Haley's Graphic Testimony... https://t.co/ftxmXOUGRM 15 minutes ago

adelesammarco

Adele Sammarco Day two of Harvey Weinstein deliberations as Manhattan jury ponders #MeToo case against Oscar winner… https://t.co/SI41HndsYo 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony [Video]Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony

Jury members in Harvey Weinstein's s*x assault trial questioned the lack of "stand-alone" charges relating to accusations made by actress Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after deliberations began.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations [Video]Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein&apos;s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.