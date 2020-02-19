Global  

20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home

A 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from New York was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday, authorities said.
Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly...
Pop Smoke Dead - Rapper Killed in Apparent Home Invasion at Age 20

Rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been shot and killed in a home invasion robbery. The 20-year-old...
Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. He was 20 years old.

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that..

