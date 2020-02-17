Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame

Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame

Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame

England’s first and only openly gay male professional footballer, Justin Fashanu, is inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame.

The induction comes on what would have been the footballers 59th birthday and coincides with the launch of the National Football Museum’s LGBT+ Tour.

Fashanu endured discrimination and prejudice throughout his playing career and posthumously is widely seen as a hero of the LGBT community for coming out.

The former striker and Britain’s first black £1million player died by suicide in 1998 aged 37, eight years after coming out publicly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Fashanu becomes Britain's first openly gay footballer to be inducted into football's Hall of Fame

Justin Fashanu becomes Britain's first openly gay footballer to be inducted into football's Hall of FameThe iconic striker, nicknamed Fash, tragically took his own life in 1998 aged 37 - eight years after...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsDaily Star


England’s first & only openly gay male professional footballer, the late Justin Fashanu, is to be inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame

England’s first and only openly gay male professional footballer, the late Justin Fashanu, is to be...
GScene - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TommyAtkinson6

Tommy Atkinson RT @leytonorientfc: Former Orient player Justin Fashanu, England's first and only openly gay professional footballer, is to be posthumously… 2 minutes ago

GeeksMc

Trish RT @HuffPostUK: “It warms my heart to witness his legacy being honoured.” Justin Fashanu was England’s first openly gay footballer. Now he… 26 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame https://t.co/gcF2PnkYoE 31 minutes ago

GraeMcG

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 GraeMcG 🇪🇺 RT @FootballMuseum: Justin Fashanu, England's first and only openly gay male professional footballer, will be inducted into the #NFMHallOfF… 44 minutes ago

Nadine_Writes

Nadine White Justin Fashanu, England’s first openly gay footballer, honoured in hall of fame. 👑 ⚽️https://t.co/YITSkZR2CD 52 minutes ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK “It warms my heart to witness his legacy being honoured.” Justin Fashanu was England’s first openly gay footballer… https://t.co/ERQypGs7Hs 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Justin's family are extremely honoured' [Video]'Justin's family are extremely honoured'

Justin Fashanu's family are "extremely honoured" that the late former Norwich footballer is being inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame, says his niece Amal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

'Justin Fashanu is an LGBT+ icon' [Video]'Justin Fashanu is an LGBT+ icon'

Proud Canaries fan group member Di Cunningham says Justin Fashanu should be remembered as an "LGBT+ icon", as well as a "magical footballer" for Norwich City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.