Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame

England’s first and only openly gay male professional footballer, Justin Fashanu, is inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame.

The induction comes on what would have been the footballers 59th birthday and coincides with the launch of the National Football Museum’s LGBT+ Tour.

Fashanu endured discrimination and prejudice throughout his playing career and posthumously is widely seen as a hero of the LGBT community for coming out.

The former striker and Britain’s first black £1million player died by suicide in 1998 aged 37, eight years after coming out publicly.