Meet the Syrian father turning the sound of war into a game

Syrian video journalist Abdallah al-Muhammad has turned the experience of air strikes and shelling near his home in northwest Syria&apos;s Idlib into a game for his three-year old daughter to help her cope with the trauma.

Emer McCarthy reports.
