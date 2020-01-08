Global  

What's The Mormon Church Invested In?

What's The Mormon Church Invested In?

What's The Mormon Church Invested In?

The Mormon Church has a top secret $100 billion fund.

According to Business Insider, the church has a huge stakes in tech companies.

Ensign Peak Advisors had a $40 billion stock portfolio at the end of 2019, SEC filings show.

This includes $6 billion worth of shares in Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Intel.

Ensign doesn't hold Coca-Cola or Starbucks.

Ensign doesn't invest in caffeine stocks.
