What's The Mormon Church Invested In?

The Mormon Church has a top secret $100 billion fund. According to Business Insider, the church has a huge stakes in tech companies. Ensign Peak Advisors had a $40 billion stock portfolio at the end of 2019, SEC filings show. This includes $6 billion worth of shares in Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Intel. Ensign doesn't hold Coca-Cola or Starbucks. Ensign doesn't invest in caffeine stocks.