Locals plough on with their day as floodwaters rise in Worcestershire 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Locals plough on with their day as floodwaters rise in Worcestershire On the outskirts of Upton-upon-Severn, on a flooded road into the Worcestershire town, one man was unperturbed by the conditions - heading down the road in waders for some bread, milk “and a pint”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this