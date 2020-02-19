Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yang Joins CNN As Commentator

Yang Joins CNN As Commentator

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Yang Joins CNN As Commentator

Yang Joins CNN As Commentator

Andrew Yang dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for President.

However, he is not leaving the political scene.

Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator.

Yang will appear on the network on Wednesday to offer analysis of that evening’s Democratic debate Six of the eight remaining Democratic candidates have qualified for the debate.

The next debate will take place in Las Vegas and air on NBC and MSNBC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Yang joins CNN as commentator

Former Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang is joining CNN as a political commentator, the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •The WrapDaily CallerPolitico


JUST IN: CNN Hires Andrew Yang as Political Commentator

JUST IN: CNN Hires Andrew Yang as Political CommentatorCNN announced on Wednesday that former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be joining...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerPolitico



You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Former Democratic presidential hopeful Yang joins CNN as commentator - https://t.co/16rJfTa1yK https://t.co/JdgQUk5SE9 39 seconds ago

InactionNever

FierceWarriorNStilettos RT @yashar: Andrew Yang joins CNN as a political commentator https://t.co/6nQZCqFQZz 47 seconds ago

Bethany55849416

Bethany RT @CNNPolitics: Andrew Yang joins CNN as a political commentator https://t.co/afoSwBTxrD https://t.co/qTBOHYO2MR 1 minute ago

TrumpRussiaTies

#TrumpRussiaGuide🍎 Andrew Yang joins CNN as a political comentator https://t.co/0sHaNGTIqI 1 minute ago

rogersonkaren

bitch rogerson RT @jaketapper: Andrew Yang joins CNN as a political commentator - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Al9zusyPg8 2 minutes ago

BreakingBraavos

Better Khal Saul Andrew Yang joins CNN as political commentator https://t.co/8FBHIUB7q6 via @politico 3 minutes ago

peteisthezohan

pete spy RT @DailyMail: Andrew Yang joins CNN as commentator just one week after dropping out of the presidential race https://t.co/kRiSVIprX4 4 minutes ago

mouse458

AquittedForeverMouse🎖🎖🎖 RT @The_War_Economy: "Yang joins CNN". https://t.co/P2XA3b99Cw 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andrew Yang Is Joining CNN As Political Commentator [Video]Andrew Yang Is Joining CNN As Political Commentator

Andrew Yang is joining CNN.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.