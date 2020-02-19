Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:42s - Published Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. He was 20 years old.

