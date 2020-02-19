Global  

Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

He was 20 years old.
Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery: Report

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills on...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredClashFOXNews.comAceShowbizSOHHTMZ.comRIA Nov.GothamistNYTimes.comE! Online


Rapper Pop Smoke dead at 20, music world mourns 'unexpected and tragic loss'

New York rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTMZ.com



travesti_iara

yikes RT @MTVNEWS: Rising rapper Pop Smoke, 20, was reportedly shot and killed in a home invasion early this morning https://t.co/V0CQybnnoi 16 seconds ago

SharronDark

Sharron Dark Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Reportedly Murdered in Alleged Home Invasion https://t.co/DAnLWSQmyA 8 minutes ago

stockexchange

Stock Exchange RT @billboard: Rapper #PopSmoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/cYT916GnwF 9 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered In Home Invasion https://t.co/g6vRhN7162 https://t.co/r1gQAoGf6A 10 minutes ago

EVEPARK_

sugar eve RT @billboardhiphop: Rapper #PopSmoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/m6w9AujxPG 35 minutes ago

compro_tax

Winsome Martin Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Reportedly Murdered in Alleged Home Invasion https://t.co/fBG70zLQu4 55 minutes ago

irukanews

Irukkanews [:en]Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Reportedly Murdered In Alleged Home Invasion[:] https://t.co/hTTtbJnFKb https://t.co/BySugutgcd 57 minutes ago

DetroitMichiga

Detroit Michigan * Rising Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead in L.A.  Rolling Stone * BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke Dead, Murdered in Home Inva… https://t.co/VNdo4KusJZ 1 hour ago


20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home [Video]20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home

A 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from New York was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday, authorities said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:15Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

