Health Headlines - 2-18-19

Health Headlines - 2-18-19

Health Headlines - 2-18-19

In today&apos;s health headlines we talk about how babies conceived by IVF had a 45% higher risk of dying in their 1st year of life.

The doctor that first treated the Coronavirus has died.

If you are overeating you should look at your sleep as a new study shows a correlation.
