Pigeons wearing MAGA hats

Hat-wearing pigeons have been spotted again in Las Vegas and this time, a group is using the pigeons to make a political statement.

These pigeons are wearing Make America Great Again or MAGA hats and they were released by a self-proclaimed &quot;underground radical group&quot; named P.U.T.I.N.

(Pigeons, United To Interfere Now).
