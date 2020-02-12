Trump Claims His 'Internal Real' Polls Show Him Beating All 2020 Democratic Candidates



Recent related videos from verified sources Bernie Sanders Edges Pete Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary WBZ TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:05Published 1 week ago New Hampshire voters reveal their intentions after polls close Polls have closed in New Hampshire as voters give their thoughts on Democratic candidates and the US president. Some Democratic candidates have withdrawn from the race after poor early showings in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published 1 week ago