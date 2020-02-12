Global  

Trump Claims His 'Internal Real' Polls Show Him Beating All 2020 Democratic Candidates

Trump Claims His 'Internal Real' Polls Show Him Beating All 2020 Democratic CandidatesPresident Trump slammed the media.
